TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you’ve been wanting to adopt a dog, Saturday would be an excellent time because the Smith County Animal Shelter will be hosting free adoptions.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Smith County Animal Control announced they will be open for free dog adoptions Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon at 322 E. Ferguson. You can reach them by calling 903-266-4303.

To see which dogs will be available for adoption, please visit their animal listings page on their website.