TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 68. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 98. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 99. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Otherwise, warm temperatures are expected. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a storm or two in the area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures remaining well above normal. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 74. High: 99. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 100. Winds: SE 10 MPH.