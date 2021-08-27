Friday Morning Forecast: Heat & humidity continue, as Ida becomes a problem this weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with isolated storms in the afternoon. Hot and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds after midnight. Low: 74. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds and warm with a few isolated showers in the afternoon (especially east). Chance of rain: 20%. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few isolated showers in the evening. The severe weather will more likely be in Louisiana as what could be Hurricane Ida makes landfall somewhere along the gulf coast. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: E 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a leftover shower or two from the remnants of Ida. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm in the afternoon. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: E 10 MPH.