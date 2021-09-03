Friday Morning Forecast: Hot as we head into the three day weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies for most of us. A few thick clouds may produce a sprinkle or two. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 97. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 75. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 98. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight Sunday. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: West 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms (more likely in the morning) with a cold front that may tease us. Low: 74. High: 95. Winds: South 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 73. High: 95. Winds: South 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: NE 5 MPH.