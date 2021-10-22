Friday Morning Forecast: Temperatures stay above-average through the weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-60s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy skies in the morning, with clearing skies into the afternoon. Highs in the upper-80s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. Wind: S 10 mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with isolated showers possible. Lows in the upper-60s and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: S 15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain: 20%.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms, mainly north of I-20. Lows in the upper-60s. Chance of rain: 30%.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly in the afternoon. Lows in the upper-60s and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out. Lows around 70. Chance of rain: 40%.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: W 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler with lows in the upper-50s and highs in the low-80s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.