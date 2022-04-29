EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas’ “Clear Alert” was activated Friday for the El Paso and Midland areas, as officials search for a Fort Bliss soldier who has gone missing.

Friday morning, the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office announced that they are searching for 24-year-old Jayson Acido, a Pacific Island male.

Acido is described as being 5’ 9” in height, weighing 180 lbs, with black hair, Brown Eyes, and wearing a military uniform.

Officials say Acido was last seen at 5 PM, on Wednesday, April 27 at Fort Bliss in a White, 2015 Honda Accord with TX License Plate PYG6392.

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office at 915-744-1603

Jayson Acido – Photo courtesy Fort Bliss

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.