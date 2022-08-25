LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Bubba’s 33 will be donating 10% of all proceeds Sept. 6 to ETCADA (East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse) Youth Transition Center in Longview.

D.O.R.S. (Developing Opportunities Realizing Success) Youth Transition Center is a program of ETCADA that connects young people with a multitude of services to address and overcome all barriers and obstacles so they can choose the right “door” for a successful future. Staff assist young people with one-on-one case management to develop a transition plan that can include a variety of types of training, education and career readiness.

According to representatives, the majority of youth they serve are victims of crime, who have been or are in the foster care system, and funding addresses the unique needs of this group of young adults and youth.

ETCADA-DORS is the only youth transition center in Longview with a city population of over 80,000 residents. They coordinate multiple services in order at one location. Services include, job ready, healthy inside and out, transitional housing, operation turnaround, and TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) foster program grant.

Services are provided free of charge in hopes of making a difference in the lives of young people, their younger children and in the community as a whole.