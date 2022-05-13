PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – Residents are back in their homes and roads are back open after a gas pipeline explosion Wednesday morning in Panola County.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. along US 59 North in Grand Bluff north of Carthage.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Deputies reportedly went door-to-door urging residents to evacuate as a precuation until the pipeline company could get on site and confirm the gas pipeline is shut in. The sheriff’s office confirmed just before 2 p.m. that the all-clear was given after authorities were able to confirm it was safe to return.

US 59 between Carthage and Marshall and FM 1794, both east and westbound, were shut down but have since reopened.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, Texas DPS, TxDOT, and the Beckville Fire Department also responded to the scene.