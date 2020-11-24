Gas prices this Thanksgiving are something for motorists to be thankful

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Those who are planning trips for the Thanksgiving holiday will spend much less than past years when filling up at the pump.
According to the AAA Texas, gas is at a 12-year low.
Statewide, the average gas price average in Texas is $1.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the price survey. That price is 1 cent less than last week and is 47 cents less per gallon compared to last year.
In East Texas, prices were:
- Tyler: $1.79
- Longview: $1.81
- Texarkana: $1.86
Decreasing demand and growing supply continue to push retail gas prices down just before Thanksgiving, historically one of the busiest-travel holiday periods annually.
AAA expects a decrease in Thanksgiving travel compared to last year, due to increasing COVID-19 positive case numbers, quarantine guidelines and request from health experts to avoid gatherings if possible.
“Even with Texans filling up with the cheapest gas for Thanksgiving in 12 years, AAA anticipates the largest year-to-year decline in travel volume since the Great Recession. “Typically falling gas prices would motivate more people to travel, but given the rising number of COVID-19 cases across Texas and the U.S., that will not be the reality this year.”AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.