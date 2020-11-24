Gas prices this Thanksgiving are something for motorists to be thankful

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Those who are planning trips for the Thanksgiving holiday will spend much less than past years when filling up at the pump.

According to the AAA Texas, gas is at a 12-year low.

Statewide, the average gas price average in Texas is $1.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the price survey. That price is 1 cent less than last week and is 47 cents less per gallon compared to last year.

In East Texas, prices were:

Tyler: $1.79

Longview: $1.81

Texarkana: $1.86

Decreasing demand and growing supply continue to push retail gas prices down just before Thanksgiving, historically one of the busiest-travel holiday periods annually.

AAA expects a decrease in Thanksgiving travel compared to last year, due to increasing COVID-19 positive case numbers, quarantine guidelines and request from health experts to avoid gatherings if possible.