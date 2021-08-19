Gilmer man sentenced to 3 years in prison for COVID relief fraud

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison and was forced to pay $11,230.77 for COVID relief fraud.

25-year-old Dalton Brewer pleaded guilty on March 4 to conspiracy to unlawfully transfer, posses and use a means of identification.

Court records show that in November 2019 through June 2020, Brewer and Emilee Fenton used a tax system to take advantage of innocent people and stole critical relief funds.

The two used the means of other people including names, social security numbers and dates of birth in connection with the theft of government money, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, theft of mail and fraudulent use of identifying information.

Fenton was also charged with theft of government money and aggravated identity theft for her role of obtaining two EIPs, or Economic Impact Payments. Fenton pleaded guilty to the same charge on March 23 and was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison.

“Not only was Mr. Brewer stealing taxpayer money – money intended to assist those suffering due to the pandemic – but he also stole the identities of innocent persons to effectuate his fraud,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

“Together with its law enforcement partners, EDTX aims to be a vigilant guardian of the public fisc,” Ganjei said.

Ganjei said the CARES Act, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, exists to provide economic stability to public confidence, both of which he said are undermined by criminal acts of fraud.

The CARES Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020, designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CARES Act authorized over $2 trillion in relief programs, including approximately $560 billion for benefits to individuals. An estimated $300 billion of that total was allocated for EIPs. Brewer and Fenton were indicted by a federal grand jury on August 19, 2020.