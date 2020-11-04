Gooden wins bid for another term in Texas 5th Congressional District

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Republican Lance Gooden wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas’ 5th Congressional District, according the Associated Press.

Gooden defeated Democrat Carolyn Salter. Incomplete voting totals showed Gooden with 56% of the vote, with 63% of votes accounted for.

First elected in 2018, Gooden represents Texas’ 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives that stretches from Dallas County and includes Cherokee, Henderson, Kaufman, Anderson, Van Zandt, and Wood counties.

Prior to joining the U.S. House of Representatives, he served three terms in the Texas House of Representatives and spent 10 years working as an insurance broker and risk management consultant.

Lance and his wife, Alexa, live in Terrell.