LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Lufkin woman to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors.

Jennifer Winston, a pilot, business owner and former adjunct faculty member of Stephen F. Austin State University, was appointed for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025.

The Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors establishes qualifications for licenses and sets ethical standards to practice for counselors in Texas, according to their website.

Winston, a graduate of SFA, is a board member of the Stephen F. Austin State University Foundation and former member and secretary of Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents.

Additionally, Winston is a board member of the Humane Society of Angelina County, the Nacogdoches County Historical Society and the Oak Creek Center.