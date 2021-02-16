Gov. Abbott calls blackouts ‘total failure’ by ERCOT, calls for reform

HARLINGEN, Texas (KETK) – In an interview with our sister station KVEO, Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the outages throughout the state and why he feels ERCOT reform is imperative.

ERCOT, or the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, has come under fire while millions of Texans are without power in freezing temperatures.

“I’ll tell you this: we are going to have to restructure ERCOT as it currently exists to make sure situations like this never occur again,” Abbott said.

According to Abbott, ERCOT should have seen the severe weather coming and made accommodations to keep a wide outage from happening.

“This is something that I declared in advance,” Abbott said. “This is something that our team had been talking to them about in advance, knowing in advance the ultra cold temperatures we were going to be dealing with. As I’ve explained before, there seemed to be a lack of preparation in making sure we did have access to backup power.”

Another problem Abbott pointed out was that ERCOT has not been communicating effectively during the state of emergency in Texas.

“ERCOT has not been transparent,” Abbott said. “They’re not providing information to you, to the public… or even to the governor of Texas that can be explained about why they are incapable of excelling the process of equitably distributing energy power across the state of Texas.”

As for the millions without power in Texas, Abbott said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable.

“This was a total failure by ERCOT, because ERCOT is responsible for ensuring– ERCOT stands for Electric Reliability Council of Texas, and they showed they are not reliable,” Abbott said. “These are experts, these are engineers in the power industry. These aren’t bureaucrats or whatever the case may be. These are specialists, and the government has to rely upon these specialists to be able to deliver in these types of situations.”

On Tuesday, Abbott called for the Texas legislator to launch an investigation into ERCOT. He also declared the reform of ERCOT an emergency item for the upcoming legislative session.

In an interview with our Austin station, KXAN, President and CEO of ERCOT Bill Magness explained why there is a shortage of electricity.

“Supply and demand are the two key elements and with electricity you can’t really store a whole lot of electricity,” Magness said. “You’ve got to make it and use it at the same time. And the physics of it dictate that you have the supply and demand at a certain frequency — and if you get too far out of balance you can have the system, you know, wires burn, you have catastrophic failures.”

According to information obtained by KXAN, ERCOT took normal preparations for the cold weather, not expecting to see generators tripping offline when the storm rolled through Sunday night. While winterization processes were in place, the storm was a “more extreme event” than what was previously experienced.

Roughly 30,000 East Texans are still without power as of Tuesday night.