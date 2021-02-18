Gov. Abbott gives update on outages, winter weather response

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference Thursday to talk about the recent severe weather in the state and the continuing outages.

Abbott announced he has asked President Joe Biden to declare Texas a federal disaster area. Such a designation would allow citizens to apply to assistance from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to cover repairs to damage not covered by their insurance.

Gov. Abbott also called this week’s massive power failure “unacceptable”, saying it should “never be duplicated again.”