Gov. Abbott meets with Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce, says we are in ‘ninth inning’ of pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott joined a video call for a Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce meeting Monday to address some citizen’s concerns about the pandemic and the future of the state.

Abbott provided an optimistic outlook on the future of treating and preventing COVID-19 in Texas.

“In the month of December alone, we probably will be able to distribute more than a million vaccines across the state of Texas,” Abbott said. “We will deliver about the same number of vaccines as the number of people in Texas who contracted COVID-19 from the beginning of this pandemic, so we truly are in the ninth inning as it comes to dealing with this pandemic.”

COVID-19 lockdowns have caused trouble for many local business owners. With new vaccines and treatments in play, Abbott thinks that next year will be a little brighter than this year.

“I believe that we will begin seeing very encouraging numbers coming out in the coming weeks with a gradual increase in improvement from that,” Abbott said. “So, with that in mind, I really do think that in 2021 there is going to be a very great year for economic developments across the entire state of Texas, and of course we do want to focus on economic developments in the East Texas region.”

Though news broke today that the high Texas hospitalization rate will lead to further business shutdowns, Abbott said he did not expect major setbacks.

“I don’t see any potential for any stricter measures for business shutdowns whatsoever,” Abbott said. “The only thing that I see on the horizon is the more opening up of businesses.”

The meeting with the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce ended on a positive note.

“I grew up in East Texas, my heart lies there and I want to help out my hometown area as much as I possibly can,” Abbott said.