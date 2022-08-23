Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after storms moved through the state on Aug. 22, 2022. (KXAN photo)

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across Texas. Nine of them, in East Texas.

“Through this entire storm so far there has only been one reported death,” Abbott said. “That unfortunate death occurred in Mesquite.”

Abbott said as a result of the damage that occurred across multiple regions within the state of Texas he decided to sign a state disaster declaration.

The East Texas counties listed in Tuesday’s declaration include:

Camp

Henderson

Hopkins

Marion

Rains

Smith

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

Abbott said additional counties could be added as storms continue to move through the state.

“Being Texas means being responsive to challenges like this,” Abbott said. “I would like to commend the Mayor of Dallas as well as others around the entire region for responding so prolifically to the enormous challenge they dealt with yesterday.”