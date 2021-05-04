Gov. Noem signs ‘The 1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools’

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2021 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. Noem initially appeared eager to deliver what looked like an easy win for social conservatives. South Dakota’s GOP-led legislature passed a bill banning transgender women and girls participating in women’s sports leagues, and the Republican governor declared herself “excited to sign” the bill. But Noem’s enthusiasm faded surprisingly fast and she came up with a “partial veto” to exclude collegiate athletics. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says nationally, schools need to stop teaching children to hate their country.

Monday the governor turned to social media to announce she’s the first candidate in America to sign ‘The 1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools.’

The pledge is on a website put together by a group that supports former President Trump’s education vision.

Noem also teamed up with Ben Carson to send a statement to Fox News saying Trump’s 1776 Commission offered real promise and that they want to return to a truthful, patriotic education that cultivates a love for our country.

“To be proud of America and our beginnings and to make sure that they have the facts,” Noem said.

Some historians said Trump’s 1776 report was one-sided and contained inaccuracies. President Biden signed an executive order dissolving the commission.