Governor Greg Abbott says he is focused on stabilizing the COVID-19 situation in Texas and increasing jobs

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Governor Greg Abbott spoke to KETK’s Neal Barton on Thursday and said his priorities right now include decreasing COVID-19 cases in the state and creating jobs.

Abbott mentioned that the number of COVID-19 cases in Smith County is not as bad as other regions in the state. He also said Texas is responding to the surge of cases with resources.

“In parts of the state where COVID is spreading more rapidly, the state of Texas is surging medical supplies as well as medical teams, as well as additional testing to make sure that we will be able to reduce the spread of COVID-19, just like what we did over the course of the summer time,” said Abbott.

The governor also said the state will have new therapeutic drugs next week to treat patients with the novel coronavirus.

“The first (drug) is being issued by Eli Lilly, the second one that would be coming up a few weeks after that would be the Regeneron drug, which was the drug that was taken by the president,” said Abbott.

He also mentioned that officials have an idea of what is causing an increase of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“What we have learned that is causing the spread of COVID is candidly, people have let down their guard. They’ve been less diligent with regard to the safe practices, and a lot of the spread is occurring in private settings with friends and family members gathering together,” said Abbott.

Abbott also talked about his last executive order that places restrictions on businesses in regions that are having an increase of COVID-19 cases.

“In the 22 hospital regions in the state of Texas, if hospitalizations in one of those regions has more than 15% of their beds occupied by COVID patients, then automatically it goes into ratcheting back the openings,” said Abbott. “It would close all the bars in that hospital region. It would reduce occupancy to 50%.”

These restrictions are currently being applied to El Paso, Amarillo and Lubbock.

Abbott said he doesn’t want this to have to apply to other regions, so they want to contain COVID-19 in Texas.

“The best way we can do that is by everybody going back to those very safe practices that they mastered over the summertime and to get us through until we are fully able to distribute the vaccines as well as the therapeutic drugs,” said Abbott.

The governor also spoke about the elections in Texas and said they were “amazing.”

“Once again republicans were very successful across the entire state of Texas. Once again, now, for 26 years all statewide elected officials are republican,” said Abbott.

The governor also responded to Neal Barton’s question about whether he is considering running for president.

“My priority is first to make sure we stabilize the COVID situation and that we fully and quickly distribute those drugs that will help people get better, then it’s to focus on increasing jobs, getting people back to schools,” said Abbott. “And you know one thing I’ve been talking about for this upcoming session is making sure that we fully fund police.”

Abbott also mentioned the “meaningful” upcoming Texas legislative session.

“We have to be very successful during that.” Abbott said.