VIDEO: Governor issues orders to help state deal with winter storm crisis

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Gregg Abbott said Wednesday he is ordering gas producers to not export to areas outside of the state for the next four days.

“I have issued an order, effective today, through February the 21st, requiring those producers that have been shipping to locations outside of Texas to, instead, sell that natural gas to Texas power generators, that will also increase the ability of gas-powered generators in Texas to increase power to the Texas power grid,” Abbott said during a news conference in Austin.

Abbott spoke as the state deals with a winter storm that has left people without power, some water utilities struggling to maintain service and most roads covered with ice.

Abbott said the cold will continue for days and more ice and snow is headed to southern Texas. He said that about 2.6 million Texans are still without power.

Abbott wants to see everybody in the state have their power, at least temporarily, restored.

“An order has been made to ensure that everybody that is subject to regulation by the PUC (Public Utilities Commission) will have access to power on at least a rotating basis during the remaining time period until power is fully up and running,” Abbott said.

Abbott said mechanical issues and problems with gas supplies have caused Texas not to have some of the power generation it needs. He said he believes with ongoing efforts enough power for about 600,000 electric users will be restored soon.

To help people deal with damaged water pipes, Abbott said he is issuing a waiver to previously-licensed plumbers who may not have continued their education in the past two years that will allow them work and allow the state to issue provisional licenses to out-of-state plumbers.