Warning: Graphic content

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Did you know that children aged 5-9 are more than twice as likely as other age groups to be injured by fireworks? However, they make up just a fraction of the thousands of fireworks injuries each year.

Most people have heard the old adage “It’s all fun and games until someone loses an eye.” According to the National Fire Protection Association, 14% of fireworks injuries are eye injuries, and 22% are injuries to the head, face, or ear. That’s almost as many injuries to the hands, fingers, or arm (37%) each year.

Fireworks injuries by body part (Source: National Fire Protection Association)

U.S. hospital emergency rooms saw an estimated 12,900 people for fireworks-related injuries in 2017. But the injuries are not limited to those handling fireworks. Other members of the community and first responders have suffered injuries due to carelessness or violence committed with fireworks.

In an effort to encourage safety and avoid violent incidents in the community, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department teamed up with multiple city and state organizations for the Safe Celebration Campaign. A campaign release from the TAPD includes information about officers injured by fireworks and photos of some of those injuries.

On July 4th of 2022, numerous officers responded to a 911 call for help for an injured female in the street. Officers arrived and located the woman bleeding from the leg, and she stated that she was hit due to a group of juveniles shooting fireworks at her. As officers rendered medical attention, a large group of juveniles estimated over 100, began firing fireworks including large mortar rounds at the officers. These mortar rounds are the type that fire multiple large rounds into the air during a large demonstration. These rounds were turned on their sides and pointed at the officers and first responders. This behavior would continue into the evening during numerous rescue operations by first responders sending 4 officers to the hospital for substantial or serious injuries and 2 other officers were treated for minor injuries. Tyler to host Fourth of July celebration at Lindsey Park The photo provided by TAPD show injuries the officer sustained. The officer was hit with a mortar round in the back while attempting to help a citizen that was bleeding from another attack. This officer felt the full explosion of the mortar round in the leg and the uniform pants were burnt into the flesh and the wounds went as deep as the muscle. The burnt fabric would have to be surgically removed from the leg. This officer would suffer from the injury and many months of physical rehabilitation, nerve damage, loss of work, loss of normal home life, inability to perform hobbies and other normal life functions for more than 6 months. During the first rescue, a second officer was injured at the same scene with a mortar round explosion that burnt the face, arms, and head area and open wounds that required gluing. This same officer suffered from concussion symptoms and hearing loss. Longview to host free Independence Day celebration with fireworks, live concert A short time later the fire department responded to a grass fire that was approaching a residence and about to catch the residence on fire when they came under fire from fireworks and mortar rounds. Officers from the police department arrived to assist and were attacked by the same group. One officer sustained significant burns on his shoulder, neck, back, and hearing loss. This officer was also diagnosed with a concussion and would later tell investigators he was able to turn his head at the last second to avoid a full front facial explosion that would have probably taken his life. That same call trying to assist the fire department to prevent a house fire, another officer was not yet out of his unit when a mortar round exploded inside the vehicle with him. This officer sustained a concussion, burns on his right torso, neck, right leg, and right arm. The explosion caused significant hearing loss in both ears that is irreversible. One ear was damaged bad enough a hearing device was recommended to assist in being able to hear close to normal again. The same officer stated for that more than 30 days he had symptoms of nausea, dizziness, memory loss, and sensitivity to sunlight. All four officers were attempting to help citizens in need. Texarkana Arkansas Police Department

Texarkana Arkansas officer suffers leg injuries from explosion of a mortar round (Source: Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

The department says people, citizens in their neighborhoods or homes and first responders on the job should not feel terrorized. TAPD warns that anyone terrorizing or committing violence against first responders and police officers will face felony charges and asks that the community respect everyone, including family, neighbors and those that serve the city.

Fireworks injuries demographics (Source: National Fire Protection Association)

Certain groups are more at risk while using fireworks, according to the NFPA.

Males are especially at risk of fireworks injuries, accounting for more than 70%. The NFPA provided a breakdown of the percentage of injuries by age group, with 25 to 44-year-olds making up the largest group with 34%. Children aged 5-9 accounted for 15% but are more than twice as likely to be injured by fireworks when looking at relative risk based on population totals for each age group.

A dress on a children’s mannequin catches fire during a demonstration of sparklers during an event held by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The NFPA says large fireworks are not the only high risk for injuries. Sparklers alone account for more than one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries.