Greenberg Turkey to break ground on new buildings following fire

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Greenberg Smoked Turkey will break ground next week on two buildings to replace those recently destroyed by fire.

“We are happy to report we are breaking ground on the new shipping and freezer facility on Monday, Nov. 30,” the company announced Wednesday.

On Nov. 6, two explosions and a fire ripped through part of the Tyler plant causing the company famous for its smoked turkeys to halt production and cancel orders that had not been filled. Greenberg ships thousands of smoked turkeys each year to customers across the nation.

Earlier, owner Sam Greenberg said, “We are extremely grateful that all of our employees are safe and healthy. … We are overwhelmed with gratitude for all the well wishes and prayers we have received.”

On Wednesday, the company statement said, “Thank you for all the wonderful comments and words of encouragement!”

Greenberg previously said the fire was caused by mechanical issues.

The company’s website is now back up. “We are now accepting orders for the 2021 holiday season,” the company’s statement said.