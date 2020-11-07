Greenberg suspends orders for its smoked turkeys following fire at Tyler facility

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The owners of Greenberg Smoked Turkey said Saturday that they will “continue evaluating everything” following a fire Friday night at its production facility.

Firefighters were called to the company’s food processing plant on McMurrey Drive after a fire and possible explosion about 8:30 p.m.

“We have temporarily suspended customer orders due to a fire at our facility and we appreciate your patience as we continue evaluating the situation,” the company said in a statement on its Facebook page. “We are extremely grateful that all of our employees are safe and healthy. …. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for all the well wishes and prayers we have received.”

Officials said no one was injured.

The company is famous for producing smoked turkeys, thousands of which are shipped across the nation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.