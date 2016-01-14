Greg Ward, Jr. wins Earl Campbell award

With Ward behind center, he led Houston to an American Athletic Conference Championship, a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory over ranked Florida State, and an overall 13-1 season record.

Ward was a three-time American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, four-time American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, a Manning Award finalist, The American Championship MVP, and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Offensive Most Valuable Player.

Also present at the banquet were the award sponsors, which include: City of Tyler, Brookshire’s, Clements Fluids Management, Kitchens Unique, Patterson Commercial Property Group, R.W. Fair Foundation, TDI Air Conditioning/James and Sharon Wynne, Trinity Mother Frances Hospitals and Clinics, Tyler Morning Telegraph, Chesley and Ted W. Walters, Austin Bank, Azalea Orthopedics, Southside Bank, Suddenlink, Texas Spine and Joint Hospital, Hibbs-Hallmark & Company, Prothro, Wilhelmi & Co., Tyler Junior College, and the University of Texas at Tyler.

The other four finalists for the award were:



Trevone Boykin, TCU, QB, Senior – Dallas, Texas (West Mesquite HS) – Big 12

Corey Coleman, Baylor, WR, Junior – Richardson, Texas (Pearce HS) – Big 12

Josh Doctson, TCU, WR, Senior – Mansfield, Texas (Legacy HS) – Big 12

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, Junior – Austin, Texas (Lake Travis HS) – Big 12

THE EARL CAMPBELL TYLER ROSE AWARD

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division 1 football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year D1 Texas college.