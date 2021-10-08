Grimes County boy missing, believed to be endangered

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas – The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child believed to be endangered.

Three-year-old Christopher Ramirez was last seen in the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane – in the Foxfire subdivision in Plantersville on Oct. 6. He is three feet tall, and weighs between 40 and 45 lbs.

Christopher was last seen wearing a bright green shirt and red Mickey Mouse shoes.

If you have any helpful information, you can call the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151.

According to Houston-based NBC affiliate KPRC, Ramirez’s mother, Araceli Nunez, said she believes her son was kidnapped. Grimes County Sheriff Donald Sowell said at this time, there are no signs of abduction or foul play but they are looking at all possibilities.

The family told deputies that the 3-year-old disappeared after chasing a puppy out of sight of adults. Family and neighbors began searching for him when the puppy appeared and the boy did not.

Sowell said that the search party has inspected several water tanks and reservoirs in the area and deputies have gathered to review surveillance footage and drones and helicopters are being used to survey the area.

Source: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley