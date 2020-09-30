Grocery store employee saves person’s life in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, North Carolina (WITN/KETK) A North Carolina grocery store employee became a hero after saving a person’s life.

Maia White was having a typical day at work as a cashier at Food Lion, until she heard an announcement over the speakers asking if anyone knew CPR.

“Basically, he had a customer passed out on aisle number eight, and she was turning blue in the face, and she wasn’t breathing. She didn’t have a pulse, said Michael McDermott, the nightside store manager.

White is a recent nursing school graduate from Pitt Community College, and she stepped up to help.

“It took me a second to realize what was happening. I said, you know, well, I’m certified, and nobody else said anything, and when she said they needed help on eight, my instinct was to just run,” White said.

White ran down the aisle, jumped down on her knees and started administering CPR to the young lady, according to McDermott.

White said she learned everything she knew from nursing school, but she was still terrified.

“I told my coworkers, it’s one thing working on a dummy, but this is a live situation, and you want to get it right.” White said.

A store manager said the woman was lucky that White was there and able to help her.

“It feels good as a manager knowing that I have a team here that I can trust when I’m not here at my store,” McDermott said.

White said she hopes to continue her nursing education at East Carolina University.

She and McDermott were also presented with an outstanding performance award from Food Lion because of their outstanding performance in their roles.