Group gives Texas failing grade for laws that don’t protect citizens from forfeiture

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texans are among the least likely to be protected by forfeiture laws from having to turn their property over to law enforcement agencies, according to the findings of new report.

“Policing for Profit: The Abuse of Civil Asset Forfeiture” released Friday by the Institute for Justice, rated Texas as having among the worst forfeiture protection laws in the nation.

According to data analyzed by the IFJ, since 2000, states and the federal government have received at least $68.8 billion in property from people found guilty of criminal activity. The IFJ promotes itself as advancing a rule of law under which individuals can control their destinies as free and responsible members of society.

“Most laws—including Texas’—still stack the deck against property owners and give law enforcement perverse financial incentives to pursue property over justice,” IJ senior director of Strategic Research and report co-author Lisa Knepper said in a news release.

The report’s key findings for Texas include:

Texas earns a D+ for its civil forfeiture laws, which fail to protect property owners and give law enforcement a strong financial incentive to take property—up to 70% of the proceeds.

Texas police and prosecutors collected more state forfeiture revenue per capita than most other states in 2018—and more than $781 million total from 2001 to 2018.

Texas law enforcement took in an additional $744 million from 2000 to 2019 through the federal equitable sharing program, ranking 47th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia as one of the heaviest users of equitable sharing nationwide. Equitable sharing allows state and local agencies to seize property locally and turn it over to the federal government for forfeiture under federal law—and get back up to 80% of the proceeds. Texas agencies likely use equitable sharing to get around the state’s forfeiture laws, which make forfeiture slightly less rewarding than federal law.

“No one should ever lose their property without first being convicted of a crime, but Texas lawmakers should be especially concerned about forfeiture abuse now, as local governments face increased fiscal pressure amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Knepper in the announcement.