Group of all-female firefighters make history in Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida (WPTV/ KETK)- A group of women made a big wave at a Florida fire house last week. They are making history in a profession historically dominated by men.

One Friday in September was special at the Palm Beach Gardens fire rescue station 65 because a group of women worked together to manage the station.

“On that day at station 65 from the top down captain driver firefighter, the rescue lieutenant every single person was female that day on that shift,” said James Ippolito, the deputy chief.

The proof was captured in a photo. Fire medic Kelsey Krzywada can be found as the second person from left. She’s the youngest woman in the photo. The firefighter’s ages range from 20 to 50.

Krzywada said it didn’t take her long to find her calling.

“I was always interested in the medical field, so medical field and something super active to help people it seemed like a perfect fit,” Krzywada mentioned.

She admits that working in a male dominated field wasn’t easy.

“Fire school was definitely really hard, I’m always the smallest one, smallest height, smallest weight,” said Krzywada. “It’s hard to keep up with the boys. I trained as hard as I could.”

Lucky for her there were other women before her like rescue lieutenant Krystyna Krakowski to help pave the way.

“We just thought women empowerment, girl power how fun to have five women at the same station it was a great day.” Krakowski said.

But, it was also a sad day in US history because Justice Ginsburg passed away the same day the all women crew got together.

Now, the team of firefighters are trying to follow in Ginsburg’s footsteps and be leaders.

According to Krakowski, the women are already setting an example for others because her daughter is a college student and member of the Palm Beach ocean rescue.

“Women can do the same thing men can do. You know we’re capable of anything.” Krakowski said.

Currently, there are more people who can carry on the legacy of equality.

“As the years go on, and it becomes more prevalent more girls are gonna see us and be motivated to go to fire school and EMT school and continue on through the EMS field.” Krzywad said.