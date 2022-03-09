LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Since Jan. 1, 28 firearms have been reported stolen from vehicles in 16 different burglaries in Lufkin. There were no signs of forced entry in any of the 16, meaning the vehicles were likely unlocked.

“You don’t want to be the person who left a firearm in a car that was stolen and used to take the life of an innocent person,” Assistant City Manager Gerald Williamson said noting that the department has worked several cases where that occurred. “If you travel with your gun, take it in the house when you arrive at your destination and lock it away out of the reach of children.”

According to officials, electronics, jewelry, large amounts of cash, wallets, purses, tools and coolers were also stolen in the vehicle burglaries.

“We realize that even locked vehicles can be targeted and entered through a broken window,” Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said. “But when you leave your vehicle unlocked, you make yourself an easy target especially when you leave valuables in your vehicle.”

Individuals can report suspicious vehicles or people can be reported via the department’s non-emergency number at 936-633-0356.