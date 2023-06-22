TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With GymBird, anyone can earn up to $10,000 from just walking 10,000 steps.

Walking is a free physical activity that mostly anyone can do at any fitness level, and at any age. According to Better Health, just 30 minutes of walking every day can “increase cardiovascular fitness, strengthen bones, reduce excess body fat, and boost muscle power and endurance.”

If you complete an application to become a paid walking ambassador with GymBird, the company offers five monthly payments of $2,000 if you become their selected Chief Step Officer.

The Chief Step Officer’s ultimate goal is to walk 10,000 steps in a single day. If you’re just starting out, you do not have to be able to walk the full 10,000 steps per day already.

The Chief Step Officer will share their insights, challenges, thoughts and feelings about their experience as they progress to being able to achieve a consistent daily count of 10,000 steps over a 30-day period. By the last day of the 30-day period, the CSO must be able to walk the full 10,000 steps within a 24-hour period.

The deadline to submit your application is July 19 at 10:59 p.m. If you are interested, view the full application by clicking here.