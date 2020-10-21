Harris County DA’s office files charges against man accused of killing police officer, police chief says

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK)- The Harris County DA’s office filed charges against a man accused of killing a police officer.

Houston Police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Tuesday, where Sergeant Harold Preston was killed and Officer Courtney Waller was shot. Also a 14-year-old that lived at the residence was injured.

Art Acevedo, Houston Police Chief, announced during a press conference on Wednesday that Elmer Manzano, 51 is being charged with capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault. These charges were submitted to the 339th criminal court in Harris County.

Acevedo also said Officer Waller and Manzano’s 14-year-old son are in the hospital and they are in stable condition.

Waller suffered a wound in his arm and will undergo surgery tomorrow. He could possibly undergo a second surgery.

“We ask the community for continued prayer for officer Waller and his family, for officer Preston and his family,” said Acevedo.

Manzano also has a gunshot wound, but he is in stable condition and in custody.

During the conference, Acevedo also shared more information about Sgt. Preston who lost his life yesterday.

Preston became an officer in August of 1979 and served the City of Houston for 41 years.

The officer was planning to retire in two weeks and had bought a motorcycle recently to enjoy after his retirement.

“We believe that he’s riding his motorcycle now in heaven on the wings of angels,” said Acevedo.

Acevedo also thanked the people who have worked on this case such as the HPD special investigations unit, the internal affairs division, Harris County District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice.

“We need to make sure we pursue every avenue of justice to bring justice and closure to the Preston family and to everyone involved,” Acevedo said.