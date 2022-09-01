MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations Thursday according to officials.

Kerri Marie Thorn, 31 of Harleton, pleaded guilty on May 10 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison according to officials.

Information presented in court said Thorn was arrested in August 2021 following a report that she was in possession of more than 2.5 kilograms of stolen fentanyl that she had hidden near a residence in Harleton.

Law enforcement officers reported to have recovered what was analyzed as 2,607.6 grams of fentanyl and interviewed Thorn, who admitted that she and her co-defendant intended to transport the fentanyl out of the state for sale, at which time they would split the profits. Thorn was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 17.