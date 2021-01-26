Health authorities urge public to be patient with vaccination rollout in Smith County

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. New government data suggests more Americans have been getting flu shots in 2020, apparently heeding the advice of health officials fearful of a flu/coronavirus double pandemic. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Health authorities on Tuesday encouraged the public to be patient with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Smith County.

George Roberts, CEO of NET Health, and Paul McGaha, Smith County Health Authority, provided information about the vaccination process during a meeting of Smith County commissioners.

Both acknowledged that some don’t understand how to sign up to get shots and are showing up at clinics only to be turned away. Others have complained that when they go online, messages indicate that the next clinic is full.

On Tuesday, the information on the UT Health East Texas website said: All COVID-19 vaccine appointments are full at this time. Please check UTHealthEastTexas.com/coronavirus and monitor area media outlets for future availability.”

“The wait lists are full,” McGaha said. “We implore the community to have patience.”

The vaccine is available to healthcare workers, first responders, those over 65 and those with chronic illnesses.

Most vaccines are being administered at designated “hubs” across the state. In Smith County the hubs are coordinated by NET Health and UT Health Science Center in Tyler.

Information on how to get on a waiting list to receive a vaccination through NET Health is available at https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/vaccine-updates

Information about the distribution through UT Health Science Center in Tyler are available at https://uthealtheasttexas.com/coronavirus

Reservations are made by using a computer or cell phone to access the electronic reservation system.

Commissioners raised concern that some people, especially the elderly, may not have access to a computer or cell phone.

For some, the registration process is causing a lot of “frustration,” McGaha said.

“We are encouraging people to be patient. … Our goal is to provide everyone who wants one with an injection,” he said.

NET Health is pleased with the success of the system it has implemented, Roberts said. People sign up online and then go to Harvey Convention Center to get the shot.

NET Health could give more shots if it had more vaccines, he said.

McGaha said it is likely more vaccines will be approved in the coming weeks and the speed at which shot will be administered will quicken.

Most recent numbers show that 252 people are being treated for COVID-19 in area hospitals and that there remains “substantial spread” of the virus in Smith, Gregg, Wood, Rains and Van Zandt counties.

“We may be tired of the virus but the virus isn’t tired of us yet,” Roberts said.

He encouraged people to continue to wear a mask, frequently wash their hands and practice social distancing.

