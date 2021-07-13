Health department now says winter storm in February killed at least 210

Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TEXAS (KETK) — The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday increased the number of deaths attributed to the winter storm that gripped the state in February.

Previously the state said the winter storm led to 151 deaths. It now says the storm killed at least 210 people.

“DSHS disaster epidemiologists continue to reconcile information about causes of death,” said information from the state agency. “The majority of confirmed deaths were associated with hypothermia. There have also been multiple deaths caused by motor vehicle accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning, exacerbation of chronic illness, falls, and fire. Confirmed deaths occurred between Feb. 11 and March 5.”

The dumber of deaths by county are:

Aransas 1

Armstrong 1

Bandera 1

Bexar 14

Brazoria 1

Brooks 1

Burnet 1

Cass 1

Cherokee 1

Clay 1

Coleman 2

Collin 2

Culberson 4

Dallas 20

Ector 1

Ellis 2

Fayette 1

Fort Bend 4

Freestone 1

Frio 1

Galveston 10

Grayson 1

Hale 1

Harris 43

Henderson 3

Hill 2

Hopkins 1

Hunt 1

Kaufman 1

Kendall 1

Kerr 1

Jefferson 1

Lamar 1

Lavaca 2

Lee 1

Leon 2

Limestone 1

McLennan 3

Milam/td> 1

Montgomery 3

Nacogdoches 4

Parker 1

Pecos 1

Polk 1

Rusk 1

San Jacinto 1

San Saba 1

Schleicher 1

Sutton 1

Tarrant 9

Taylor 7

Travis 28

Trinity 1

Tyler 1

Uvalde 1

Val Verde 1

Webb 1

Wharton 1

Wichita 3

Williamson 4

Total 210