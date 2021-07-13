Health department now says winter storm in February killed at least 210

TEXAS (KETK) — The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday increased the number of deaths attributed to the winter storm that gripped the state in February.
Previously the state said the winter storm led to 151 deaths. It now says the storm killed at least 210 people.
“DSHS disaster epidemiologists continue to reconcile information about causes of death,” said information from the state agency. “The majority of confirmed deaths were associated with hypothermia. There have also been multiple deaths caused by motor vehicle accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning, exacerbation of chronic illness, falls, and fire. Confirmed deaths occurred between Feb. 11 and March 5.”
The dumber of deaths by county are:
Aransas 1
Armstrong 1
Bandera 1
Bexar 14
Brazoria 1
Brooks 1
Burnet 1
Cass 1
Cherokee 1
Clay 1
Coleman 2
Collin 2
Culberson 4
Dallas 20
Ector 1
Ellis 2
Fayette 1
Fort Bend 4
Freestone 1
Frio 1
Galveston 10
Grayson 1
Hale 1
Harris 43
Henderson 3
Hill 2
Hopkins 1
Hunt 1
Kaufman 1
Kendall 1
Kerr 1
Jefferson 1
Lamar 1
Lavaca 2
Lee 1
Leon 2
Limestone 1
McLennan 3
Milam/td> 1
Montgomery 3
Nacogdoches 4
Parker 1
Pecos 1
Polk 1
Rusk 1
San Jacinto 1
San Saba 1
Schleicher 1
Sutton 1
Tarrant 9
Taylor 7
Travis 28
Trinity 1
Tyler 1
Uvalde 1
Val Verde 1
Webb 1
Wharton 1
Wichita 3
Williamson 4
Total 210