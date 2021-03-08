1 million more COVID-19 doses coming to Texas

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. A real-world test of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in more than half a million people has confirmed it’s highly effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose, […]

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to ship more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine first doses to Texas this week, said the Texas Department of Health Services.

This includes245,200 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said information from the state health department.

“Progress continues in vaccinating people 65 years old and older with more than 1 million seniors now fully vaccinated over one-fourth of Texas seniors,” the announcement said.

Texas has administered nearly 6.3 million doses. More than 4 million people have received at least one dose, and more than 2.2 million are fully vaccinated.

Those currently eligible to be vaccinated are school and childcare personnel, front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities and those with chronic illnesses.

