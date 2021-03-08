AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to ship more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine first doses to Texas this week, said the Texas Department of Health Services.
This includes245,200 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said information from the state health department.
“Progress continues in vaccinating people 65 years old and older with more than 1 million seniors now fully vaccinated over one-fourth of Texas seniors,” the announcement said.
Texas has administered nearly 6.3 million doses. More than 4 million people have received at least one dose, and more than 2.2 million are fully vaccinated.
Those currently eligible to be vaccinated are school and childcare personnel, front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities and those with chronic illnesses.
For information on where to get a vaccination, click here.
- Texas Speaker unveils priority storm legislation
- Longview man arrested for stealing car at gunpoint, calling victim while they were with police
- 1 million more COVID-19 doses coming to Texas
- Tyler Public Library to hold one-day-only book sale
- Neighborhoods in South Longview being revitalized by local builders