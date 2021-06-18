BE AWARE: Saturday is an Ozone Action Day in East Texas; limit time outdoors

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has declared an Ozone Action Day for Saturday for an area that includes Tyler, Longview and Marshall.

“Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Tyler-Longview area on Saturday,” said the statement.

High levels of ozone pollution are expected in Gregg, Harrison, Upshur, Smith and Rusk counties.

Ozone Action Days alert people that a combination of high heat, ground-level pollution and air stagnation pose a health risk to young children, the elderly and those who have asthma and others breathing problems.

People are advised to limit their time outdoors.

People can help reduce ozone pollution by limiting exhaust and fumes from vehicles, conserving energy in homes and keeping vehicles properly tuned.