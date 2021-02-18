Carter BloodCare issues plea for blood donations; supply dangerously low amid winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Carter BloodCare says it needs blood donations as soon as possible to boost its dwindling supply.

“Already struggling to keep up with community demand due to the prolonged pandemic, this week’s weather has only compounded the issue by having to close all donor centers and mobile drives earlier this week,” said Linda Goelzer, director of public relations.

“They are slowly reopening centers. We need healthy members of the community who can safely travel to donor centers to either schedule an appointment or walk in to donate blood ASAP,” she said.

Donation centers throughout the area have been closed for several days because ice and snow have made roads to hazardous to drive.

Carter BloodCare provides blood and blood products to dozens of hospitals and clinics in the region.

Information on where to donate who can donate is available at carterbloodcare.org