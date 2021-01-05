Carter BloodCare registering donors in drawing to win car

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Carter BloodCare is encouraging people to give blood by registering donors in a drawing to win a car.

The Thompson Group Classic Chevrolet Fleet and Commercial is sponsoring the Spirit of Giving SUV Giveaway. Donors who register to give blood with Carter BloodCare through Jan. 10 are automatically entered to win a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, the announcement said.

Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 Copeland Road, is hosting a drive 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. To schedule an appointment, contact Duffie Monroe at 903-579-9213.

To reduce wait times to give blood at the donor sites throughout the region, appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood.

Potential donors must be at least 16 with parental consent; there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.