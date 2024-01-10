LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Thursday, Christus Good Shepherd held the grand opening and blessing of NorthPark Hospital in Longview.

“Our physicians, our rehabilitation services, and now our hospital which will have state-of-the-art operating rooms and surgical areas,” said Todd Hancock, President and CEO of Christus Good Shepherd Health System.

The new hospital has been three years in the making.

“We offer services here that are not offered elsewhere we have the latest in sports medicine the latest in adult reconstructive surgery such as knee replacement hip replacements,” said Dr. Stephen Littlejohn, Chief of Orthopedics Surgery at Christus Good Shepherd Health System.

Christus Health is committed to East Texas, aiming to keep more patients from seeking medical care in bigger cities around the state.

“There is really zero reason to go anywhere to Dallas, Houston, anyplace we have everything that a person would need here,” said Hancock.

Their goal was to advance care in Gregg County, with state-of-the-art options for patient care.

“The latest technology, whether they be robotics, the latest techniques, all of that is being done here. Many of which are done on an outpatient basis so the patients come here, get the surgery done, and leave on the same day,” said Hancock.

Dr. Stephen Littlejohn is excited about a new addition to help with long surgeries.

“And it’s almost an eerie green light that is actually to prevent eye fatigue,” said Littlejohn.

They hope for the new hospital to be prepared for future advancements.

“Provide the latest in orthopedic care, also to provide whatever evolutions come in orthopedic care that we don’t even know about,” said Littlejohn.

Christus Health is thankful for all of the support, as they continue to expand their outreach in East Texas.

The first patient for the new hospital will be Jan. 18.