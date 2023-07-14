LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview has been named one of 262 hospitals in the nation who have met high-level standards for cardiac patient care.

The hospital was awarded the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR (National Cardiovascular Data Registry) Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023.

“This is a tremendous honor and achievement for the community and patients of the Longview region,” said Chief of Cardiology Dr. James McClish. “To be recognized by the American College of Cardiology highlights the tremendous effort by our Associates and demonstrates our commitment to the highest quality, comprehensive cardiac care.”

The hospital was recognized for their commitment and success in achieving a higher standard of care for cardiac patients that’s outlined by American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association.

“It is an honor to award CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital with the Platinum Performance Award for their valuable national leadership and dedication to meeting comprehensive performance measures in patient care,” said Dr. Michael C. Kontos, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee. “The receipt of this award indicates that each organization remains committed to providing top quality, guideline-driven care for heart attack patients. Their success ensures patients are receiving the highest quality cardiovascular care.”

This is the hospital’s first time winning the award and the first time any hospital in Longview has won the Platinum Performance Award, according to CHRISTUS Health. Only 262 hospitals have won the award across the entire United States.

“We have seen tremendous growth across our entire cardiovascular service line,” said Todd Hancock, president, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “Earning this honor from such a prestigious organization emphasizes the accomplishments of our entire team and recognizes CHRISTUS Good Shepherd as a leader in cardiac care.”