LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The CHRISTUS Good Shepherd NorthPark Hospital in Longview is set to open in January of 2024.

The new 28,000 square feet hospital will be the system’s third hospital to open in the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. The hospital is right next-door to the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute and will offer patients access to comprehensive orthopedics and sports medicine surgical care.

“Our construction and operations teams have worked tirelessly to bring our vision to life. The hospital building is shaping up beautifully with construction completing in the next few weeks,” Todd Hancock, president and chief executive officer, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System said.

NorthPark will feature six state-of-the-art surgical suites, expanded clinic space, outpatient procedure rooms, patient rooms for overnight stays, rehabilitation services and advanced imaging.

“To have everything on one campus is exciting. In addition, this facility has been a great recruiting tool to bring in the best medical talent to the area,” Hancock said. “Our patients no longer must travel to Dallas or Houston but are able to stay right here in our community and receive the best possible care.”

Ground was broken for the construction of NorthPark back in July of 2021. The completed hospital will be located at 323 East Hawkins Parkway and their grand opening will be held on Jan. 18, 2024.