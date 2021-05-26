CHRISTUS Good Shepherd receives recognition for maternity, birthing care

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview is now accredited as Longview’s first Level III (Subspecialty Care) Maternal Facility.

It earned the designation because it has critical care physicians trained to treat complex obstetrical conditions, a nursing/midwife program, educational guidelines and training.

“We are very proud of the work we do at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd to meet the criteria for maternal safety set forth by Texas AIM (Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health) along with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and our effort is reflected in the achievement of the Level III Maternal Designation,” Dr. Kristen Innes, maternal medical director, said in a statement released by the hospital. “We are delighted to care for the women and infants of East Texas at a higher standard,”

Texas Department of State Health Services’ certification recognizes that CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview offers high care for pregnant and postpartum patients and works to improve maternal care.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd – Longview is home to the first 24-hour Obstetric Emergency Department in Longview staffed by an in-house obstetrician ensuring that women facing concerns during pregnancy and post-delivery are treated with specialized care

“It is important that our caregivers are prepared to treat women who may be at risk or respond effectively when needed in an emergency situation,” said Metosha Brantley, maternal program manager, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd – Longview.

The hospital also is a member of the TexasAIM Plus program, which partners with the Texas Hospital Association to decrease maternal mortality and morbidity.

“Our clinical teams and physician partners are dedicated to providing our patients with the very highest levels of maternal care, and we work each day to deliver healthy babies and provide high-quality care,” she said. “Our goal is to reduce the high rates of maternal mortality and morbidity for Northeast Texas mothers before and after delivery.”

The hospital’s Women’s Services Team includes obstetricians, nurse midwives, maternal fetal medicine specialist, anesthesia providers, registered nurses, certified lactation consultants, surgical technicians, patient care technicians, dieticians, perinatal nurse educator, social workers, case managers and chaplains.