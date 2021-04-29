CHRISTUS Good Shepherd to give physicals Friday for athletes from 6 Longview-area schools

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Christus Good Shepherd Hospital announced that on Friday it will provide free sports physicals for students from six schools.

Students who who next year will compete in high school UIL athletic events can receive a physical exam from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Spring Hill High School Gymnasium and Athletic Wing, the hospital announced

The students must attend Hallsville, Linden-Kildare, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Henderson or Leverett’s Chapel ISDs.

About 90 people including doctors, physician assistants, athletic trainers, medical assistants and nursing students, will offer the exams, the hospital said.