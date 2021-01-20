CHRISTUS Good Shepherd to take part in COVID-19 treatment trial

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Christus Good Shepherd Health System will help test a treatment for COVID-19.

The health system will take part in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) trial that will determine how effective a combination of the antiviral drug remdesivir and a concentrated solution of antibodies is in treating COVID-19 patients.

The antibody solution contains several times more neutralizing antibodies than in the plasma of people who have recovered from COVID-19, the statement said.

Only 50 health systems worldwide are taking part in the testing, said a news release from CHRISTUS.

“We are thrilled to be the only area hospital to offer our patients the opportunity to participate in the clinical trial of this investigational blood-based therapy,” said Pukar Ratti, CHRISTUS System director for research and academics.

“The hope is by giving patients anti-coronavirus hIVIG at the onset of symptoms, it will augment the body’s natural response to the virus, thereby reducing the risk of more serious illness and death,” said Dr. Sreenath Meegada, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Hospitalist and Principal Investigator for CHRISTUS Good Shepherd. “This trial will help determine if combining this investigational drug with remdesivir can help stamp out the virus in the early stages of COVID-19.”

The NIH clinical trial is enrolling 500 hospitalized adults who have had COVID-19 symptoms for 12 days or fewer, and do not have life-threatening organ dysfunction or organ failure.

“We are proud that CHRISTUS Good Shepherd is taking a leading role in what is truly an international effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chief Executive Officer said Todd Hancock.

More information about this clinical trial can be found at Inpatient Treatment With Anti-Coronavirus Immunoglobulin (ITAC) – Full Text View – ClinicalTrials.gov.