SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is now offering surgical eye procedures following the arrival Dr. Kara Hartl.

Hartl’s company Troy Medical was founded in Fairbanks, Alaska where she worked for almost 15 years. The company was approached by a surgical equipment company with the opportunity to work in Sulphur Springs.

“This was a perfect alignment of the mission to bring high-quality medical care into rural America,” Hartl said. “We practice exceptional medicine, we do not practice ‘ok’ medicine, and in ophthalmology that means making an investment into the highest quality medical equipment, and the hospital did it.”

Hartl, who has a biology degree from Harvard and a medical degree from The University of California-San Diego Medical School, primarily offers premium cataract surgery with lenses and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery.

“We are offering the patients of Sulphur Springs and the surrounding areas the same options as someone living in a major metro area,” said Paul Harvey, president of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. “We are giving people the chance for the most technologically advanced eye procedures without the need to travel.”

Hartl will be at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs on two days of each month but will be available via telehealth on the other days.