Abbott, DSHS encourage usage of emergency authorized COVID-19 treatments for nursing facilities

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services are joining together to alert nursing facilities of therapies that can be used to treat COVID-19.

The FDA gave emergency use authorization to several monoclonal antibody therapies in November, though the drugs are not yet considered fully FDA approved. In a letter to nursing facility administrators, DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt underscored the promise he sees in these therapies.

One of the therapies is bamlanivimab, the other is a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab.

Though they are still being investigated, the FDA determined that it is reasonable to believe that both therapies may be effective for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.

According to the FDA, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules that are engineered to serve as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance or mimic the immune system’s attack on cells.

“These therapeutics have shown promise in reducing hospital admissions for patients who have been diagnosed with the disease, have mild or moderate illness, and are in a high-risk group for developing severe disease,” a joint statement from Abbott and DSHS said.

The statement said that Texas receives regular allocations of the therapies from the federal government and that those allocations can be directed to nursing facilities and other health care settings.

Facilities can complete a survey to register their interest in getting shipments, and they can work with the Health and Human Services Commission regional director (East Texas is Region 4) to facilitate a quicker delivery.