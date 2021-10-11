Abbott issues executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by ‘any entity’

Coronavirus

Gov. Greg Abbott at a virtual town hall March 19, 2020 (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting vaccine mandates “by any entity.”

According to a release from Abbott’s office, the executive order states that “no entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any individual, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.”

In addition to the executive order, Abbott also made moves to add the issue to the agenda for the third special legislative session. He said his executive order will be rescinded when the legislation passes.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced,” Abbott said.

