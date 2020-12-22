After ETX hit with tighter restrictions, Smith County Judge asks all to remain vigilant in fight against coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran is again asking residents to take steps to slow the spread of coronavirus. Because the outbreak is getting worse, new restrictions on businesses are being enacted in East Texas.

“The No. 1 way to guard against the increasing spread of the coronavirus and to protect the community from additional restrictions from the state is to regulate our own behavior in a responsible way,” Moran said. “We should, as individuals, make the choices to wear a mask, avoid large crowds, keep our distance, wash our hands often, and stay home if we feel sick. By doing this, we can reduce the spread of COVID-19, protect our community, and regain additional liberties and opportunities for ourselves and our businesses.”

On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that Smith and 18 other counties in Piney Woods Trauma Service Area (TSA-G) had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of hospital capacity exceeded 15%.

When that happens, many businesses can only have up to 50% of their listed occupancy and people may not visit bars.

The Piney Woods Trauma Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.

Business owners are encouraged to review the governor’s order to determine whether the restrictions apply to their business, said information posted by the county.

According to governor’s order, the tighter restrictions will be eased only when the region records seven consecutive days below the 15% threshold.