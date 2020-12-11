Alto ISD moving to remote learning because of COVID-19 increase

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – Alto ISD is moving to remote learning beginning Monday and will continue through Dec. 18, the district announced Friday.

The move is being made “due to a rapid increase in the number of quarantined students and staff members,” the announcement said.

A letter is being sent home with all students Friday with more details.

“Although the Cherokee County Department of Health feels that it is safe to continue on-campus learning, the district has made this decision out of an abundance of caution. We regret the short notice and inconvenience to families, but we feel strongly that this is the best course of action for the health and safety of our students, staff, and community,” the announcement said.