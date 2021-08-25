Angelina County Jail temporarily suspends visitation

Coronavirus

FILE: Generic jail/prison corridor (Photo credit: Getty)

September 19 2021 12:00 am

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Jail is temporarily suspending visitation due to COVID-19.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said this is because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

Last month, two other East Texas jails, Cherokee County and Henderson County, announced they would temporarily halt in-person visitations due to a rise in COVID cases in the jail.

As the Delta variant makes its way through the nation, COVID-19 hospitalizations in an East Texas region hit an all-time high on Wednesday.

