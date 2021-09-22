Arp ISD hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ARP, Texas (KETK) – Arp ISD held a vaccine clinic Wednesday that was open to students, staff and parents in the community.

In collaboration with NET Health, the clinic administrated the vaccine to those looking to get the first or second dose of the Pfizer shot.

This vaccine clinic follows an open forum hosted by Arp ISD Tuesday with the school board president who is a former emergency and trauma doctor.

Arp ISD Superintendent Shannon Arrington said “It’s an opportunity for them if they so choose to get protection against COVID-19… I’m very thankful and proud.”

